Second collection on Aug. 19-20 is Catholic University.
A Knights of Columbus pilgrimage and picnic at St. Anne’s Shrine is Sunday, Aug. 27, for the 12:15 p.m. Mass with Father Tim Naples, followed by the ceremony for the installation of state officers and an end-of-summer cookout. The cookout and picnic are provided by Knights of Columbus councils by free will offering. Register at ubipetrusvt.com/shrine2023.
SoulCore resumes Friday, Sept. 1, and will be held every Friday after the 8:30 a.m. SoulCore is an apostolate that intentionally engages the whole person in the sacred experience of the rosary with core strengthening and strengthening movements to nourish body and soul. Bring a mat and water; weights optional. It is self-paced and can be modified for any ability.
Other upcoming events include: the Eileen George Prayer Group, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m., at Most Holy Name of Jesus; and Alive! on Wednesday, Aug. 30, also at Most Holy Name.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
