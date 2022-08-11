Blessed Sacrament would like to welcome all new parishioners. If you haven’t yet registered go to bscvt.com and click on the registration tab in the upper right-hand corner. You can also stop by the office to fill out a hard copy. Welcome to Stowe!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 19. That’s when SoulCore resumes with a new date and time: Fridays at 9:15 a.m., following the 8:30 a.m. Mass. Soul Core integrates the whole person in the sacred experience of the Rosary with core strengthening, stretching and functional movements to nourish your body and soul and encourage deeper reflection on the virtues. It is a gentle path to grow and cultivate inner peace. What to bring: mat, water, weights (optional 1-3 pounds). Who should come? Everyone. SoulCore is self-paced and can be modified for any ability.

