Blessed Sacrament would like to welcome all new parishioners. If you haven’t yet registered go to bscvt.com and click on the registration tab in the upper right-hand corner. You can also stop by the office to fill out a hard copy. Welcome to Stowe!
Mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 19. That’s when SoulCore resumes with a new date and time: Fridays at 9:15 a.m., following the 8:30 a.m. Mass. Soul Core integrates the whole person in the sacred experience of the Rosary with core strengthening, stretching and functional movements to nourish your body and soul and encourage deeper reflection on the virtues. It is a gentle path to grow and cultivate inner peace. What to bring: mat, water, weights (optional 1-3 pounds). Who should come? Everyone. SoulCore is self-paced and can be modified for any ability.
Eileen George’s prayer group will meet Sunday, Aug. 21 at Most Holy Name of Jesus in the Crosby Center at 2 p.m. We will discuss part two of “Hide Yourself in Me,” George’s CD teaching, led by Fr. Lance Harlow.
A special thank you to all who keep our church and grounds in ship- shape: candle stockers, gardeners, linen cleaners, etc. Our church would be a lot less lovely without your beautiful donation of time and talent.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Mass, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer. The church is now accepting donations through its VENMO account. Find us at @Blessed-Sacrament-VT.
Next week’s second collection is for property insurance. We thank you in advance for your generosity.
The Lamoille Country Food Share needs items. Items can be dropped in the basket in the back of the church. Requested items include canned fruit, peanut butter, cereal, coffee, soup, canned vegetables, tuna, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce, canned meats, canned beans, pet food, toiletries, menstrual care products and household cleaners.
Remember to prayerfully consider your contribution to the Annual Bishop’s Appeal. Blessed Sacrament is at 43 percent of our goal. Envelopes are in the back of the church, or you can donate online at vermontcatholic.org/giveonline.
Would you like to walk where Jesus walked? Join Fr. Jon Schnobrich and Fr. Ben Holdren for a Holy Land Tour, Feb. 26 to March 8. Tekton Ministries has been leading Catholic pilgrimages to the Holy Land for more than 20 years. Participants will visit more than 50 sites and daily Mass and time for reflection are an important part of each day’s experience. For more information, visit bscvt.com/holy-land. Register at tektonministries.org.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fr. Paul is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. through noon.
