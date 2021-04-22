Celebrate Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Save the date: First Communion will be Sunday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m. Also, that day will be an Emmaus and hiking retreat at the Jay Peak recreation area, from noon to 4 p.m. Bring lunch and water. All are welcome.
Every Sunday will be Food Shelf Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are welcome.
This Sunday we celebrate the fourth Sunday of Easter. The gospel reading is: John 10: 11-18: “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. He who is a hireling and not a shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees; and the wolf snatches them and scatters them.
“I am the good shepherd; I know my own and my own know me, as the Father knows me and I know the Father; and I lay down my life for the sheep. And I have other sheep, that are not of this fold; I must bring them also, and they will heed my voice. So there shall be one flock, one shepherd.”
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.