Congratulations to the following students who received first communion May 1: James O’Brien, Luke Brittain, Ada Brittain, Griffin Hand, Emma Nigro, Anna Milne, Annabelle Cedeo-Boisvert and Bode Gleason.
Confirmation takes place Thursday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington.
Join us for May devotions every Tuesday in May at the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville from 6-7 p.m.
It’s time to donate new and gently used coats, hats and gloves as the winter season ends so that others can have warm clothing in the fall. This year the Stowe Community Church is building a closet for Department for Children and Families in Morrisville.
All sizes, adult and children, are needed. All items should be clean with no stains or holes. Drop off donations at the Stowe Community Church through May 15 in the box at the entryway to the church, Sunday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament will host a free spring choral concert by the French chorale Les Chanteurs de Lorraines on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m. A free will donation will be taken to benefit the parish heating and cooling project.
We will host a reception following the concert to thank them for choosing Blessed Sacrament. Volunteers are needed to make the following items in trays of 40-50, if possible: chicken wings, sliders, mini quiches, pigs in a blanket, meatballs, cheese platter, veggie tray, brownies and cookies. Contact the church office at 253-7536 to sign up.
SoulCore classes take place, Saturday, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Parish Hall on May 7, 14, 21 and 28. The workout is self-paced; you can join us to pray on a chair or modify the workout in any way to suit your comfort level. Donations support this program. Bring: a floor mat, water, rosary, and hand weights. Optional one- to three-pound weights are popular.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer. Bishop Christopher Coyne is asking that masks be worn at all Masses as an act of charity toward fellow parishioners.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Fr. Sahaya Paul is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m.-noon.
— Lisa McCormack
