Blessed Sacrament Church will be open daily for private devotion and personal prayer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While in the church, wear a mask and maintain social distancing and all other COVID-19 protocols posted in the narthex.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Mass celebrations have been temporarily suspended throughout Vermont. This weekend, Masses from Blessed Sacrament Parish Center will be available at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Our pastor, Rev. Jon Schnobrich will be our celebrant. Both Masses will be broadcast on YouTube. Saturday Mass: youtu.be/V36MerE8sto; Sunday Mass: youtu.be/7JzZkO1PPJA.
If you wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory during the church closure, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672. Also, to make a one-time donation or monthly offertory on E-Giving, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org to sign up or call the parish office. Visit the church’s website, bscvt.com, to donate through PayPal.
This Sunday, we celebrate the ascension of the Lord. The Gospel reading is from Matthew 28:16-20.
The eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them, and when they saw him they worshiped him; but some doubted. Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in Heaven and on Earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age.”
— Lisa McCormack