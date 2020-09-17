Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Join our virtual parent cafe discussion Series at bit.ly/3mkOzCA. Topics are as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30-8:15 p.m., Life is a Balancing Act; and Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30-8:15 p.m., Your Habits – The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 25 percent capacity, which is a cap of 65 people at one time. Wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Please use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
Mass intentions are available throughout 2020. If you would like a Mass intention for a deceased or living loved one, anniversary or someone who is ill, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or contact the office at 253-7536.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
This Sunday we celebrate the Twenty-Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The Gospel reading is Matthew 20:1-16: “For the kingdom of heaven is like a householder who went out early in the morning to hire laborers for his vineyard. After agreeing with the laborers for a denarius a day, he sent them into his vineyard. And going out about the third hour he saw others standing idle in the marketplace; and to them he said, ‘You go into the vineyard too, and whatever is right I will give you.’”
— Lisa McCormack
