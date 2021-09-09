Join us Sept. 12 after the 8 a.m. Mass for coffee and fellowship during coffee hour.
Mark Sept. 26 on your calendar for the Blessed Sacrament Golf Scramble.
Rice Memorial High School’s boys’ prep hockey team is in immediate need of host families. Students are currently living in short-term housing while awaiting long-term placement. Host families are required to provide the necessities for student athletes: a room, bed, access to the Internet, three meals a day, and transportation to and from school (as needed). To help offset expenses, host families are given $600 per month for approximately 10 months. Players are fully vaccinated and hail from all over the world, although the students currently in need of housing are from Canada. To learn more, contact coach Dennis Vickers at vickers@rmhsvt.org or 862-6521 ext. 219.
Confirmation is for 6th and 7th grades this year. We’ll kick off the year with a barbecue for the entire family at noon on Sunday, Sept. 12, and the first confirmation class will be Sunday, Sept. 19, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the parish hall.
If you know anyone who is homebound and would like to receive communion each week, contact Fr. Paul at 253-7536 or ssebastian@vermontcatholic.org.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish office is now open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Fr. Paul will be available in the office for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Mondays from 10 a.m. through 12 noon.
This Sunday we celebrate the 24th Sunday in ordinary time.
— Lisa McCormack
Log In
