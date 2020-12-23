Celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass with us. This year, due to COVID-19 you must preregister to attend.
Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at midnight and 10 a.m.
To register visit bit.ly/39WEg3w. There’s also a registration link on the church website. You may call Elisabeth Ortiz at 802-881-5154 if you prefer to register by phone.
Remember to pick up your Little Blue Book in the church narthex for the Advent season. It is filled with six-minute reflections on the Sunday Gospels of the year.
Congratulations to the Holy Communion candidates who received the sacrament of reconciliation for the first time last weekend. Confirmation students won’t meet again until Sunday, Jan 10. In the meantime, students should send in their saint reports and sponsor forms.
Our next family faith formation class will be Jan. 31. Thanks to Mary Margaret Carroll for the art night that closed our 2020 events. Families can light their luminaries at home or bring them to Blessed Sacrament to be shared by all. We would love to see photos of your nativity scenes, email a photo to cjpatoine@hotmail.com.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the Feast of the Holy Family. The gospel reading is Luke 2:22-40.
— Lisa McCormack
