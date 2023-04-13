Our next family session will be Sunday, April 16, when we learn about Joseph Dutton, who was born on our church property and is up for canonization. Dutton’s 180th birthday Mass, luncheon and celebration is Sunday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m., enjoy a free showing of “The Wind and the Reckoning” at Stowe Cinema. Only 150 seats are available. Following the film showing, writer and director, John Fusco and David Cunningham, will visit by video for a discussion.
Activities on Sunday after Mass include a visit from the bishop and former Blessed Sacrament pastors; a tour of the artwork on the outside of the church (11:45 a.m.); a banquet and entertainment in the parish hall. Other activities and entertainment include status of the cause for Dutton by the Joseph Dutton Guild; Gracious Ladies of New York City; Patti Danko and music by Claudia Goddard on slack key guitar.
Special Joseph Dutton medals and prayer cards will be available.
• SoulCore: Fridays, April 14 and 21, at 9:15 a.m.
• First reconciliation: Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m.
• Religious education class: Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m.
• Youth Group: Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus.
