Second collection June 17-18: Fuel.

Save the date: Sept 23 Have a creative side? Join the Arts Conference with delicious food, workshops and live music. If you love Christianity and appreciate the arts, you should sign up for the Vermont Christianity & the Arts Conference! Held at Blessed Sacrament, Saturday, Sept. 24. Last year’s event sold out, so sign up early. Info: vermontchristianityarts.org.

