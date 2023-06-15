Second collection June 17-18: Fuel.
Save the date: Sept 23 Have a creative side? Join the Arts Conference with delicious food, workshops and live music. If you love Christianity and appreciate the arts, you should sign up for the Vermont Christianity & the Arts Conference! Held at Blessed Sacrament, Saturday, Sept. 24. Last year’s event sold out, so sign up early. Info: vermontchristianityarts.org.
We want to thank everyone for their continued and incredible support for our chicken curry fundraisers. We have raised $38,784 since November 2021 for the following causes: To send Aulani Morris to the Benedictine monastery, to the St Louis Institute for Deaf and Blind, Chennai, India, after the flooding destroyed their facilities; to build a girls’ bathroom at St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Fr. Paul’s home parish; for Fr. Selvam and Sr. Helen’s family in India to finish their mom’s house; to help Abigail for cancer treatment; to Percy farm; for earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey; for Religious Education equipment and Steubenville conference participant fees; to help Joe from the UPS store.
Eileen George Prayer Group: Join Fr. Harlow on June 18 at 2 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville to celebrate Father’s Day. Cake and coffee and Eileen’s tape: “Oh my Little Ones.”
Non-perishable food donations for LCFS can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
• SoulCore: June 16, 9:15 a.m.
• Baby bottles due back: June 18.
• Eileen George Prayer Group: June 18, 2 p.m.
• SoulCore: June 23, 9:15 a.m.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
