Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Mass celebrations have been temporarily suspended throughout Vermont. You can watch a live-stream TV Mass Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. at vermontcatholic.org/news/communication/tv-mass. Watch previous broadcasts by selecting “previous broadcasts” and then click the date you want to view.
Check the Blessed Sacrament Facebook page for updated information. Once Vermont’s stay-at-home order has been lifted, our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, Mass will be said at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
This Sunday is the Second Sunday of Easter. The Gospel reading is from John 20: 19-31. It tells of how the resurrected Jesus met with his apostles.
“Jesus came and stood among them and said to them, ‘Peace be with you.’ When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. Then the disciples were glad when they saw the Lord. Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, even so I send you” And when he had said this, he breathed on them, and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”
If you wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory during the church closure, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672. Also, to make a one-time donation or monthly offertory on E-Giving, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org to sign up, or call the parish office. Messages are checked frequently. Visit the church website, bscvt.com, to donate through Paypal.
— Lisa McCormack