Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Confirmation for Blessed Sacrament will be Saturday, Sept. 12. Ppray for our 16 confirmation candidates. The parish is currently planning its CCD program for 2020-21. If you would like to help, contact Christina DeRuzza at 253-1542.
There will be a brief informational meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 5-5:30 p.m. for parishioners who have children attending BJAMS or Rice this academic year who are seeking a scholarship for their child(ren). The meeting will be held in the parish hall; follow the safety protocols regarding masks and social distancing. Contact Phyllis to let her know if you plan to attend: blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org.
You’re invited to join the Virtual Parent Cafe Discussion Series. Sign up at bit.ly/3jUyJwl.
Topics are as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30-8:15 p.m., What Prayer Life?; Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30-8:15 p.m., Life is a Balancing Act; Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30-8:15 p.m., Your Habits — The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the church is limited to 25 percent capacity, which is a cap of 65 people at one time.
This Sunday the Gospel reading is Matthew 18:21-35: “Then Peter came up and said to him, “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?” Jesus said to him, “I do not say to you seven times, but seventy times seven…”
— Lisa McCormack
