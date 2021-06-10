After 15 months of COVID-related restrictions, Blessed Sacrament parish is back to full operation. Once again the collection will be taken up by ushers, communion will be
distributed as usual, and we can exchange the sign of peace per comfort level. Bishop Coyne encourages those who are not vaccinated or who may be in a higher risk category to wear a face covering, but it is not mandated.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer. Note that this week Wednesday Mass will be celebrated at the Bishop Marshall School.
Join us at the parish center Sunday, June 27, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass for a thank-you and farewell gathering for our Father Joseph. It will be a potluck luncheon. Last names A to M, bring an entrée, N to Z bring a salad, side or appetizer.
This Sunday we celebrate the Eleventh Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 4:26-34: And he said, “The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed upon the ground, and should sleep and rise night and day, and the seed should sprout and grow, he knows not how. The earth produces of itself, first the blade, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear. But when the grain is ripe, at once he puts in the sickle, because the harvest has come.”
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.