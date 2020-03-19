This weekend we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Lent. Our pastor, Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30.
Throughout the Lenten season Stations of the Cross will be observed on Fridays at 4:30 p.m. Confessions will follow the Mass.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholicchurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass. Reconciliation is held Saturday, 3:30-4 p.m., or by appointment.
Due to current health concerns, refrain from coming to Mass if you are sick to avoid infecting others. Note that it is not a sin to miss Mass due to an infectious illness. Also, the sign of peace will be exchanged through a smile and nod of the head rather than a handshake. Communion should be accepted in the hands and communion wine from the chalice will not be distributed at this time.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from John 9: 1-41 tells the story of how Jesus healed a blind man on the Sabbath.
This Lent join author Matthew Kelly to discover simple ways to transform your life in 40 days. Pick up your free copy of his book, “Rediscovering the Saints,” in the narthex.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place non-perishable items or checks made out to the food share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack