Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 50 percent capacity, so long as the 6-feet social distance can be maintained. Families from the same household do not need to keep social distance from one another. Please wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Please use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
There will be a confirmation retreat on Feb. 28 and March 14, from 1-4 p.m. Confirmation will take place Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington.
The next Family Faith Formation class, “The Gospel of Life,” takes place Jan. 31, from 4-5 p.m.
Join Bishop Coyne for a special Marriage Day Mass to honor and celebrate sacramental marriages Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. The mass will celebrate marriages with significant anniversaries in 2021. Given the health restrictions, there will be a limit of 20 couples to be recognized in person. Register online at vermontcatholic.org.
This Sunday we celebrate the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 1: 21-28.
— Lisa McCormack
