Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. Morning high of 23F with temps falling to near 10. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.