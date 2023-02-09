On Feb. 11 and 12, we hold our second collection for social action ministry.
Religious education family session with Fr. Jon on the 92 Questions has been moved to Zoom and shortened, Sunday, Feb. 12, 4-5 p.m. Contact the office if you did not receive the Zoom link.
Join us for a coffee hour next Sunday, Feb. 12, after the 8 a.m. Mass.
Souper Bowl Sunday is Feb. 12. Please drop off cans of soup to the food basket at the back of the church, either during the week or over the next couple of weeks.
Eileen George Prayer Group, “Catch a Snowflake,” will be Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m., at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. All are invited.
Join us every Friday for SoulCore in the parish hall at 9:15 a.m. SoulCore engages the whole person in the sacred experience of the rosary, integrating prayers with core strengthening and other movements to nourish body and soul, encouraging deeper reflection on the virtues. Bring a mat and water; weights are optional. It is self-paced and can be modified for any ability.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Share can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
