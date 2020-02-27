This weekend we celebrate the first Sunday of Lent. Our pastor, Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Throughout the Lenten season Stations of the Cross will be observed on Fridays at 4:30 p.m. Confessions will be available afterward.
The Gospel reading this Sunday, from Matthew: 4:1-11, is about the temptation of Jesus by Satan.
Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. And he fasted 40 days and 40 nights, and afterward he was hungry. And the tempter came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.” But he answered, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.’ ”
Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass. Reconciliation is held Saturday, 3:30-4 p.m., or by appointment.
This Lent, join Matthew Kelly and the Dynamic Catholic team to discover simple ways to transform your life in 40 days. “Rediscover the Saints” is the book the “Best Lent Ever” is based on. Sign up at dynamic catholic.com/best-lent-ever.
Blessed Sacrament’s February outreach is to the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which provides advocacy programs, emergency shelter, support and direct services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Donations can be made online at amzn.to/32pVQXT.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share. Place nonperishable items or checks made out to the food share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack