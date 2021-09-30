Altar server training for boys and girls in grade 3 and up will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. at the church. Confirmation class is Sunday, Oct. 3, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Join youth activist Savannah Dudzik Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Growing the Pro-Life Revolution through the Pro-Life Generation symposium. The symposium is focused on understanding the issues impacting human life at the crossroads of law, medicine and your community, and takes place 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, Burlington. Tickets $50; youth scholarships available. Space is limited. Register at vrlc.net.
Are you training for the Vermont City Marathon or just enjoy a fun road race? Join the Rice Memorial High School community on Oct. 10 for its annual RJ Rice Run.
This 5K weaves around the neighborhood surrounding Rice and raises funds for athletics, all while honoring legendary Rice teacher and coach, RJ Noonan. The race starts at Rice at 11a.m. Pre-registration is $25/adults and $10/students (race day registration increases to $30 for adults). Sign up at rmhsvt.org.
Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity is seeking fundraiser volunteers. They need 60 volunteers to help park cars and work the entry tent at the Stowe Fall Craft Fair Oct. 8-10. Contact Judy Bickford to sign up at bickford@vtlink.net, 802-888-6918.
Save the date: There will be a Parish coffee hour Sunday, Oct. 11, after the 8:30 Mass. Our winter clothes drive will be held Nov. 6-7.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fr. Paul is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Mondays, from 10 a.m. through noon.
This Sunday we celebrate the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 10:2-16.
— Lisa McCormack
