Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Mass celebrations have been temporarily suspended throughout Vermont. You can watch a live-stream TV Mass Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. at www.vermontcatholic.org/news/
communication/tv-mass. Watch previous broadcasts by selecting “previous broadcasts” and then click the date you want to view.
Check the Blessed Sacrament Facebook page for updated information Once Vermont’s stay-at-home order has been lifted, our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30.
This Sunday is the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The Gospel reading is from John 10:1-10. In this passage, Jesus speaks of the importance of knowing his voice and following him: “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who does not enter the sheepfold by the door but climbs in by another way, that man is a thief and a robber; but he who enters by the door is the shepherd of the sheep.”
But they did not understand. So Jesus again said to them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep. All who came before me are thieves and robbers; but the sheep did not heed them. I am the door; if anyone enters by me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”
If you wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory during the church closure, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672. Also, to make a one-time donation or monthly offertory on E-Giving, email Phyllis at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or call the parish office. Messages are checked frequently. Visit the church website, bscvt.com, to donate through PayPal.
— Lisa McCormack