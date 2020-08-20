Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 25 percent capacity, which is a cap of 65 people at one time.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
This Sunday we celebrate the Twenty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time. The Gospel reading is Matthew 16:13-20: Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do men say that the Son of man is?” And they said, “Some say John the Baptist, others say Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?”
Simon Peter replied, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” And Jesus answered him, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jona! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father who is in heaven. And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the powers of death shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” Then he strictly charged the disciples to tell no one that he was the Christ.
— Lisa McCormack
