• Second collection, Sept. 2 and 3: fuel.
• BSC Religious Education registration for 23-24-year-olds is open. Please sign up at bscvt.com/religious-education. Kickoff session: Sept. 10 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
• Tickets now on sale for the 2nd annual Restoring Our Faith Summit in South Burlington. The event will feature an esteemed list of speakers that includes renowned scholars, religious leaders, authors, and social scientists who will discuss the importance of faith, family, and a return to the covenantal principles at America’s founding.
Speakers will discuss breakdown of the family, the critical role of faith and marriage, the importance of protecting children in a flourishing society, and much more. Space is limited so purchase your ticket now at eventbrite.com/o/vermont-institute-for-human-flourishing-64899819753.
• St. John Henry Newman Dinner: You are cordially invited to a celebration in honor of Saint John Henry Cardinal Newman on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Holy Family Church Hall in Essex Junction, from 4-8 p.m. The evening will include Solemn Vespers, dinner and dessert, and two lectures on the life and thought of Cardinal Newman, featuring a visiting professor as well as Fr. Henry Furman. The cost is $15 per person, or $25 for and $10 for each additional guest. Please RSVP by Oct. 2 at vermontnewman@gmail.com
• Non-perishable food donations for LCFS can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
Upcoming events:
• SoulCore: Friday, Sept. 8 and 15 at 9:15 a.m.
• Religious Education Kickoff Session: Sunday, Sept. 8, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass
• Religious Education: Sunday, Sept 17, 4-5:30 p.m.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
