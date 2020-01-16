This weekend we celebrate the second Sunday in Ordinary Time. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from John 1:21-24. It is one of the many times in Scripture that John refers to Jesus as the Lamb of God, a foreshadowing of how he would be sacrificed to take the sins of his people upon himself
The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! This is he of whom I said, ‘After me comes a man who ranks before me, for he was before me.’ I myself did not know him; but for this I came baptizing with water, that he might be revealed to Israel.”
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholicchurch-stowe.net.
Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
A diocesan Mass and Rally for Life will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Montpelier. Mass starts at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine and will be followed by a peaceful walk to the Statehouse where a program will be held.
A World Marriage Day anniversary mass to honor those celebrating a milestone anniversary will be celebrated by Bishop Christopher Coyne on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington.
— Lisa McCormack