Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer. Note that this week our Wednesday Mass will be celebrated at the Bishop Marshall School.
Join us for a thank you and farewell gathering for our Father Joseph who will be greatly missed. It will be a potluck luncheon. If your last name begins with A to M, bring a luncheon entrée, and if your last name begins with N to Z, bring a salad, side or appetizer (desserts are already donated). There will be a basket for cards. If you would like to help organize, contact Phyllis at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org.
The Blessed Sacrament parish picnic will be held Sunday, July 11, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass and will be catered by Black Diamond BBQ.
Registration for Totally Yours, a summer catechetical youth program for grades 1 through 8, is open. It will be held in person, 7 to 9 p.m., June 27 to July 1 (high school) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28 to July 2 (grade school) at Blessed Sacrament.
The cost is $60 per student for grades 1 through 8 and $25 per family for grades 9 through 12, with a maximum cost of $150 per family.
For more information, or to register, visit vermontcatholic.org/event/totus-tuus-Stowe-2.
This Sunday we celebrate the Most Holy Trinity. The gospel reading is Mathew 28:16-20.
— Lisa McCormack
