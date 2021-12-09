The 2021 Christmas and holy days Mass schedule is as follows: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at midnight and 10 a.m.; holy family, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.; Solemnity of Mary, Dec. 31, at 4:30 and Jan 1 at 10 a.m.
There will be a parish coffee hour Sunday, Dec. 12, after the 8 a.m. Mass.
There will be an Advent penance service Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m. If it has been a month, a year or 10 years, come and allow Christ to bring freedom to your soul through the forgiveness of your sins. There is no better way to prepare your heart for Christmas than making a good confession.
SoulCore class takes place Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18, from 3-4 p.m. SoulCare is a movement born from the desire to nourish the body and soul through prayer, core strengthening and functional exercises. Bring a floor mat and light hand weights. Suggested donation $10. Register: joannabisceglio@gmail.com or 802-272-4497.
Fr. Jon Schnobrich will present at the Damien & Marianne Catholic Conference’s next webinar Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. featuring Brother Joseph Dutton. This is part of their series, Evangelization through the Corporal Works of Mercy.
Pre-register at dmcchawaii.org. Free.
Family Faith Formation meets Sunday, Dec. 12, from 4:30-6 p.m. Youth group meets Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
Join us for “Sing We Now Noel,” a Christmas concert with Dr. Tortolano Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.
— Lisa McCormack
