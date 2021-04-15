Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Confirmation will take place Thursday, April 15, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. First Communion will take place Sunday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament.
Registration for TOTUS TUUS (Totally Yours), a summer catechetical youth program for grades 1 through 8, is open. It will be held in person, 7 to 9 p.m., June 27 to July 1 (high school) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28 to July 2 (grade school). For more information, or to register, visit vermontcatholic.org/event/totus-tuus-Stowe-2.
This Sunday we celebrate the third Sunday of Easter. The gospel reading is Luke 24: 35-48: Then they told what had happened on the road, and how he was known to them in the breaking of the bread. As they were saying this, Jesus himself stood among them. But they were startled and frightened and supposed that they saw a spirit.
And he said to them, “Why are you troubled, and why do questionings rise in your hearts? See my hands and my feet, that it is I myself; handle me, and see; for a spirit has not flesh and bones as you see that I have.” … Then he opened their minds to understand the scriptures, and said to them, “Thus it is written, that the Christ should suffer and on the third day rise from the dead, and that repentance and forgiveness of sins should be preached in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.”
— Lisa McCormack
