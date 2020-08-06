Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 25 percent capacity, which is a cap of 65 people at one time. Wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
To maintain safe distancing, every other pew will be taped off. After Mass, all exits will be open and parishioners are encouraged to use them to maintain social distancing. There will be instructions given at Mass for the distribution of Holy Communion as well as markings on the floor to maintain 6 feet between parishioners. Bishop Coyne has lifted the obligation to attend Mass until a vaccine is available.
Mass intentions are available throughout 2020. If you would like a Mass intention for a deceased or living loved one, anniversary or someone who is ill, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or contact the office at 253-7536.
They come with beautiful cards and Phyliss will mail them out for you or leave them at the parish center mailbox. There are many dates available.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
This Sunday we celebrate the Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The Gospel reading is Matthew 14:22-33.
— Lisa McCormack
