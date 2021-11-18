The Christmas maple project will benefit the church air conditioning fund. Blessed Sacrament is partnering with a maple syrup bottler to provide cases of one-dozen 12-ounce bottles at $12.50 each with your own personalized labels. Order online at bscvt.com/maple-fundraiser.
SoulCore class takes place Saturday, Nov. 20, from 3-4 p.m. SoulCare is a movement born from the desire to nourish the body and soul through prayer, core strengthening and functional exercises. Bring a floor mat and light hand weights. Suggested donation $10. Register: joannabisceglio@gmail.com; 802-272-4497.
Youth group meets Sunday, Nov. 21, 5 p.m., at Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. Family faith formation takes place Nov. 21, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Bishop Marshall School is having a 5K Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov. 20. We are partnering with the Lamoille Community House this year and donating four Thanksgiving baskets. Race in-person from Bishop Marshall School, or trot on your own wherever you choose. Register at bjams.org/bjamsturkeytrot.
If you’ve taken a feather to purchase an item for the Lamoille County Food Share Thanksgiving food drive, bring the item(s) on the feather to the church or parish office no later than Sunday, Nov. 21.
Thanksgiving Day Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 25. The church office will be closed Nov. 25-26.
Free Piano: A parishioner has an upright walnut finish Emerson piano with a bench and piano light. In good condition but in need of tuning and string replacement. It is on a dolly with wheels and can be moved from their walk-out basement to your vehicle. E-mail Maryellen Kohl at meldx@aol.com. Need to move ASAP.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Masses, or by appointment.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fr. Paul Snobritch is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon.
— Lisa McCormack
