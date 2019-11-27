This weekend we celebrate the first Sunday of Advent. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
As we prepare for the Christmas season, Matthew 24:37-44 reminds us to be prepared for the coming of Christ. “Therefore, you must also be ready; for the son of man is coming at an hour you do not expect.”
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
Fr. Jon will offer a blessing for skiers and snowboarders after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Dec. 1. All members of the Stowe skiing and riding community are welcome to gather in the church parking lot at 11:30 a.m. for a blessing for a safe and healthy season.
Blessed Sacrament is collecting toys for the Lamoille Family Center Holiday Project, which allows local economically disadvantaged parents to select new toys and stocking stuffers for their children. You can support the project by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parish hall through Dec. 10.
Blessed Sacrament also holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in back of the church. In November, the church collected $675 for Food Share’s annual Turkey Drive.
— Lisa McCormack