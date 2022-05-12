Confirmation takes place Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington. Please pray for our students, Gabe, Finn, Jaxson, Daniel, Rhea, Avery, Brinley, Brookie, Maggie and Max.
Join us for a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 5041 at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church, Crosby Center Parish Hall, Sunday, May 22, from 9-10:30 a.m. This is a free-will donation event.
May devotions take place every Tuesday in May at the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville from 6-7 p.m.
The third annual Walk to Mary Pilgrimage takes place Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. Walk from St. Joseph’s Church in Isle LaMotte to St. Ann’s Shrine. During the walk, we will pray the Holy Rosary and Devine Mercy chaplet and sing a song or two if time allows. Mass will be celebrated and after lunch we will pray the Stations of the Cross.
Upcoming: Totus Tuus summer camp will be held July 10-15 at Blessed Sacrament. The Steubenville Conference this year is entitled “Fearless” and will take place July 29-31 in Springfield, Mass.
It’s time to donate your new and gently used coats, hats, and gloves as the winter season ends so that others can have warm clothing in the fall. All sizes, adult and children, are needed. All items should be clean with no stains or holes. Drop off donations at Stowe Community Church through May 15 in the box at the entryway, Sunday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament will host a free spring choral concert by the French chorale Les Chanteurs de Lorraines on Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. A freewill donation will be taken to benefit the parish heating/cooling project. A reception follows. Volunteers are needed to make the following items in trays of 40-50, if possible: chicken wings, sliders, mini quiches, pigs in a blanket, meatballs, cheese platter, veggie tray, brownies and cookies. Contact the church office at 253-7536 to sign up.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Fr. Sahaya Paul is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. through noon.
— Lisa McCormack
