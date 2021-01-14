Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is John 1:35-42:35.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 50 percent capacity, so long as the 6-feet social distance can be maintained. Families from the same household do not need keep social distance from one another. Wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
There will be a confirmation retreat on Feb. 28 and March 14, from 1-4 p.m. Confirmation will take place Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington.
The annual Rally for Life takes place Saturday, Jan. 23. Two church services, both praying for increased respect for life, will be held in Montpelier, one at St. Augustine’s and the other at Lighthouse Christian Church. Both take place at 9:30 a.m. Following the services, we will gather behind city hall for the march to the Statehouse.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
— Lisa McCormack
