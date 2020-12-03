This weekend we celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. Our pastor, Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
As we look forward to celebrating the birth of Christ, this week’s Gospel reading, Matthew 3:1-12, recalls how John the Baptist foretold the great ministry he would have on Earth. “I baptize you with water for repentance, but he who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry; he will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and with fire.”
Last Sunday, Fr. Jon pointed to Mary’s willingness to follow God’s plan as an example we should all try to follow. Stay (open to the Lord); Wait (for his word); Trust (in him). He challenged us to spend time in silence this Advent season so that we might be open to hearing what the Lord wants to tell us.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
On Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Blessed Sacrament will host “Sing We Now Noel, a Celebration of Christmas and Seasonal Carols,” led by Dr. William Tortolano, organist and music director. All are welcome to come sing or listen.
Blessed Sacrament is collecting toys for the Lamoille Family Center Holiday Project, which allows local economically disadvantaged parents to select new toys and stocking stuffers for their children. Support the project by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parish hall through Dec. 10.
Blessed Sacrament also holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place non-perishable items or checks made out to the food share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.