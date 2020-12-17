Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at midnight and 10 a.m. To attend, you must preregister.
To register visit bit.ly/39WEg3w. Or, register on the church website or call call Elisabeth Ortiz at 802-881-5154. Register by Dec. 20.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
— Lisa McCormack
