This weekend we celebrate the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from Matthew 3:13-17. It tells the story of Jesus’ baptism, at which time he was equipped for ministry by the Holy Spirit and proclaimed to be the Son of God.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
A diocesan Mass and rally for life will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Montpelier. Mass starts at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine and will be followed by a peaceful walk to the Statehouse where a program will be held.
A World Marriage Day anniversary mass to honor those celebrating a milestone anniversary will be celebrated Sunday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. by Bishop Christopher Coyne at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to the food share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack