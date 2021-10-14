Help Blessed Sacrament purchase new heating and air conditioning units. Purchase your 50/50 raffle tickets any weekend after Mass.
The winning ticket will be drawn at the adult social and cocktail hour on Saturday, Nov. 13, but the winner need not be present.
Join us Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus parish hall in Morrisville for Eileen George’s audio CD teaching. It will be on Martha and Mary.
A youth group meeting will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Crosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus. We will be carving pumpkins and talking about hope. Food will be provided. Our next family faith formation talk is about Mary with Sister Paul Mary on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4:30 p.m.
October is Respect Life month. Join us every Monday at 6 p.m. for Rosary devotions.
Blessed Sacrament will hold a blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 2:30-5 p.m. If you’ve received the Covid-19 vaccine, knowing the name of the manufacturer is important in determining your donor eligibility. To book an appointment, call 1- 800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and enter blessed when prompted.
Save the date: Our winter clothes drive will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7. There will be an adult social and cocktail hour, Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Town and Country. First communion will take place Sunday, May 1, at the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
St. Mary’s Parish in St. Albans will host a vocation night event on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 5- 7:30 p.m. This free event is open to all students in 6th through 12th grade. A parent should accompany each student. This event will include representatives of each vocation — the priesthood, religious sisters, permanent diaconate and holy matrimony — to share their discernment story and give advice regarding vocations. Dinner is included. RSVP by Sunday, Oct. 31. Questions: Pam King: (802) 393-3438 or pking@vermontcatholic.org.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Masses, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Fr. Paul is available for confessions, blessing of an article, or just a visit on Mondays, from 10 a.m.-noon.
This Sunday we celebrate the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 10:35-45.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.