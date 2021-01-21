Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 50 percent capacity. Please wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Please use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
Confirmation students will meet on Sunday, Jan. 24. There will be a confirmation retreat on Feb. 28 and March 14, from 1-4 p.m. Confirmation will take place Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington.
The next Family Faith Formation class takes place Sunday, Jan. 31. More information will follow.
The annual Rally for Life takes place Saturday, Jan. 23. Two church services, both praying for increased respect for life, will be held in Montpelier, one at St. Augustine’s and the other at Lighthouse Christian Church. Both take place at 9:30 a.m. Following the services, we will gather behind City Hall for the march to the Statehouse.
This Sunday we celebrate the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 1:14-20.
— Lisa McCormack
