The church dedicates the month of October in honor of St. Joseph. It is also a month we are encouraged to pray the rosary. Our Pastor, Fr. Jon, has planned a way that we are going to meditate on the four mysteries of joy, luminous, suffering, and glorious. We are going to meditate on each of these mysteries every other week to remind us what we already know about the rosary and the mysteries. Everyone is invited to join in saying the rosary and confessions on Mondays, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament and Tuesdays, from 6-7 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
The church is currently planning its CCD program for 2020-21. More information will be available shortly. If you would like to help, please contact Christina DeRuzza at 253-1542.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 25 percent capacity, which is a cap of 65 people at one time. Please wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance where there will be a hand sanitizing station. Please use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
To maintain safe distancing, every other pew will be taped off. After Mass, all exits will be open and parishioners are encouraged to use them to maintain social distancing. There will be instructions given at Mass for the distribution of Holy Communion as well as markings on the floor to maintain 6 feet between parishioners. Bishop Coyne has lifted the obligation to attend Mass until a vaccine is available.
Mass intentions are available throughout 2020. If you would like a Mass intention for a deceased or living loved one, anniversary or someone who is ill, please contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or contact the office at 253-7536. They come with beautiful cards and Phyllis will mail them out for you or leave them at the parish center mailbox. There are many dates available.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
Every Sunday will be Food Shelf Sunday. We are collecting non-perishable items for the Lamoille Food Share. Please bring a food donation to Mass or any time during the week. The collection box is in the back of the church.
This Sunday we celebrate the Twenty-eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Matthew 22:1-14: “And again Jesus spoke to them in parables, saying, ‘The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a king who gave a marriage feast for his son and sent his servants to call those who were invited to the marriage feast; but they would not come. Again he sent other servants, saying, ‘Tell those who are invited, Behold, I have made ready my dinner, my oxen and my fat calves are killed, and everything is ready; come to the marriage feast.’ But they made light of it and went off, one to his farm and another to his business.’ … For many are called, but few are chosen.”
— Lisa McCormack
