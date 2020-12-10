Blessed Sacrament invites members of the community and visitors to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass with us. This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, you must preregister to attend.
A Christmas Eve Mass for parishioners only will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m. Mass will also be celebrated at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Mass on Christmas will be celebrated at midnight and 10 a.m.
To register for the parishioners-only Mass visit bit.ly/3gwOr0l. To register for all other Masses visit bit.ly/39WEg3w. Or call Elisabeth Ortiz at 802-881-5154 to register by phone. The deadline to register is Dec. 20.
Remember to pick up your Little Blue Book in the church Narthex for the Advent season. It is filled with six-minute reflections on the Sunday Gospels of the year.
Thank you for your donations and help with the winter clothing drive. The parish helped more than 120 neighbors and their families this year. For Thanksgiving we worked with Stowe Community Church and made up 26 turkey baskets, the most we have ever donated.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the third Sunday of Advent. The gospel reading is John 1: 6-8 and 19-28: They asked him, “Then why are you baptizing, if you are neither the Christ nor Elijah, nor the prophet?” John answered them, “I baptize with water, but among you stand one whom you do not know, even he who comes after me, the thong of whose sandal I am not worthy to untie.”
— Lisa McCormack
