Join us at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church in Morrisville on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m., for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, praise and worship, reflection and confession followed by fellowship.
Pick up the July/August Word Among Us booklet. Booklets are available outside the parish center in the mailbox and have wonderful meditations.
Would you be willing to host a coffee hour at the parish hall just once or twice a year? It’s simple and you can be reimbursed for expenses. To volunteer, text 802-272-4497 or email joanna.bisceglio@gmail.com.
Are you trying to cut down on paper? Is the check you write to our parish one of the few checks that you write anymore? You can give greener by using our electronic giving program. Simply call Phyllis at the parish office 253-7536.
You can set up the amount that you would like to give on a schedule that meets your needs and you never have to worry about writing another check, forgetting your envelope or having cash in your wallet. Our parish greatly appreciates all those who choose to give in this manner as it helps us maintain a consistent cash flow and pay all our bills in a timely matter.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are welcome.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the seventeenth Sunday in ordinary time. The gospel reading is John 6: 1-15.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.