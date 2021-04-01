The Holy Week schedule for Blessed Sacrament is as follows: Holy Thursday, April 1, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30 p.m., Adoration until 11 p.m.; Good Friday, April 2, solemn celebration of the Lord’s passion at 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday, April 3, Easter vigil at 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 4, Mass at 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Confirmation will take place Thursday, April 15, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington.
Registration for Totally Yours, a summer catechetical youth program for grades 1 through 8, is open. It will be held in person, 7 to 9 p.m., June 27 to July 1 (high school), and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28 to July 2 (grade school).
Register at vermontcatholic.org.
This Sunday is Easter Sunday, with gospel reading from John 20: 1-9: Now on the first day of the week Mary Magdalene came to the tomb early, while it was still dark, and saw that the stone had been taken away from the tomb. So she ran, and went to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one whom Jesus loved, and said to them, “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid him.”
Peter then came out with the other disciple, and they went toward the tomb. ... Then Simon Peter came, following him, and went into the tomb; he saw the linen cloths lying, and the napkin, which had been on his head, not lying with the linen cloths but rolled up in a place by itself. Then the other disciple, who reached the tomb first, also went in, and he saw and believed; for as yet they did not know the scripture, that he must rise from the dead.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.