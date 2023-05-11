• Second collection is May 13 and 14.
• The camp, Totus Tuus 2023: Jesus Saves, runs from Sunday, July 23-27, for ninth to 12th graders, 6-8:30 p.m.; and July 24-28 for grades one through eight, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration forms are available in the back of the church, in the bulletin or online.
Would your older child like to be a Totus Tuus counselor? The camp and teachers would love help with the younger grades. This could fulfill community service hours or just look great on a college application. School age camp hours are July 23-28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.
• The baby bottle drive is May 14-June 18. The drive helps to provide free pregnancy testing, sonograms, education, counseling, maternity supplies and baby supplies to families that need them. Grab an empty baby bottle this week and bring home to fill with cash, checks or coins. Simply return your filled bottles to the church by Sunday, June 18.
• The Eileen George prayer group is May 21 at 2 p.m. in the Crosby Center at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Church. We will be celebrating Eileen George’s sixth year in heaven. All are invited.
• SoulCore, Fridays, May 12, 19 and 26, 9:15 a.m.
• Coffee Hour, Sunday, May 14, after the 8 a.m. Mass
• Youth Mass, Sunday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. Mass
