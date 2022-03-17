During the month of March, grab a baby bootie from the back of the church to fill with your almsgiving change. All proceeds benefit the Vermont Right to Life educational fund.
Each Friday during Lent, we will hold a simple soup supper at parish hall followed by Stations of the Cross in the church. You’re also welcome to bring your own meal.
We’ll watch an episode of “The Chosen” each week while eating before heading over to pray the Stations. Meal and “The Chosen” starts at 5 p.m.; Stations at 6 p.m.
Confirmation class will be held Sunday, March 20, from 4:40 to 6 p.m.
Save the date. The Blessed Sacrament St. Joseph’s Feast takes place Saturday, March 19 after the 4:30 p.m. Mass. The meal is potluck. Bring enough to share with six to eight people; your contribution should be table ready. Last names beginning with A-F, side or salad; G-S, main entrée; and T-Z, dessert.
Our Lady of the Angels in Randolph will host two upcoming Diocesan retreats, a men’s conference on March 19 and a women’s conference on April 2. For more information, or to register, email nhamilton@vermontcatholic.org.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday, or by appointment.
— Lisa McCormack
