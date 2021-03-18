Join us for the devotional opportunities planned for the Lenten season. Each week Fr. Jon and Fr. Joseph will preach on one of the seven deadly sins. Each Friday at 6 p.m. join us in person for Stations of the Cross. You may also join via Zoom at 7 p.m. Email mhnj@vermontcatholic.org for the link.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, at this time, the church is limited to 50 percent capacity, so long as the 6-feet social distance can be maintained. Wear a mask and enter the church at the main entrance and please use the hand sanitizer before finding your pew.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
Confirmation will take place Thursday, April 15 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. First Communion will take place Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament.
This Sunday we celebrate the Fifth Sunday of Lent. The gospel reading is John 12: 20-33: “And Jesus answered them, ‘The hour has come for the Son of man to be glorified. Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit. He who loves his life loses it, and he who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life. If anyone serves me, he must follow me; and where I am, there shall my servant be also; if anyone serves me, the Father will honor him.’”
— Lisa McCormack
