Join us for a coffee hour on Sunday, Aug. 1, following the 10:30 a.m. Mass in the parish hall for fellowship.
Registration is open for fall religious education classes. Reach out to our director of religious education, Christina DeRuzza (253-1542 or cjpatoine@hotmail.com) if you have any questions. For information about family faith formation, visit bscvt.com.
There will be a mandatory meeting on Thursday, August 19, at 4 p.m. for those parish families who are registered at Blessed Sacrament and who are seeking tuition assistance this year for their children at Bishop Marshall or Rice. RSVP to the parish office.
Join us at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church in Morrisville on Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m. for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, praise and worship, reflection and confession followed by fellowship.
You can give greener by using our electronic giving program. Simply call Phyllis at the parish office 253-7536. You can set up the amount that you would like to give on a schedule that meets your needs. Our parish greatly appreciates all those who choose to give in this manner as it helps us maintain a consistent cash flow and pay our bills in a timely matter.
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is John 6: 24-35.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.