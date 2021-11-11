There will be a chicken curry takeout dinner Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Blessed Sacrament and Thursday, Nov. 18, at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville to help Aulani Morris achieve her dream of entering the religious life. Aulani, of Barton, has been accepted into the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles in Gower, Mo. Before entering the monastery, she must pay off her student debt. The proceeds from the takeout dinner will be donated to her GoFundMe account.
Dinners can be picked up at 5:30 p.m. The suggested donation is $12. Each takeout dinner includes Indian bread, chicken curry (very mild), potato fry and rice. Fr. Paul, who was raised in India, will prepare the meal. RSVP by Nov. 14 to blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or mhnj@vermontcatholic.org.
The Christmas maple project will benefit the church air conditioning fund. Blessed Sacrament is partnering with a maple syrup bottler to provide cases of one-dozen 12-ounce bottles at $12.50 each with your own personalized labels. Order online at bscvt.com/maple-fundraiser.
There will be an adult social and cocktail hour, Saturday, Nov. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Town and Country. Join us for an evening of fun and help us raise money for the new air-conditioning and heating units. The 50/50 raffle winner will be drawn at this event, but the winner need not be present. Cash bar. RSVP to blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org.
There will be a coffee hour Sunday, Nov. 14, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. The next confirmation class is Sunday, Nov 14, from 4:30-6 p.m.
SoulCore class takes place Nov. 20, 3-4 p.m. SoulCare is a movement born from the desire to nourish the body and soul through prayer, core strengthening and functional exercises. Suggested donation $10. Register: joannabisceglio@gmail.com; 802-272-4497.
Youth group meets Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. Family faith formation takes place Sunday, Nov. 21, from 4:40-6 p.m.
— Lisa McCormack
