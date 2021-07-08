Blessed Sacrament welcomes Fr. Paul. He is from the Diocese of Palayamkottai, in the state of Tamil Nadu, at the southeastern corner of India. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 2015 and came to the United States as a missionary.
“After meeting with my bishop and expressing this desire to be a missionary, I was sent to serve as a priest in the Diocese of Burlington,” says Fr. Paul. “I had never been outside of India before, and so coming to Vermont was a very new experience for me. I was assigned as parochial vicar to work with Fr. Tim Naples for eight months at Holy Trinity Parish in Barton and St. Andre Bessette Parish in Troy. Bishop Coyne then appointed me as the administrator of St. Andre Bessette Parish on June 2, 2019.”
The Blessed Sacrament parish picnic will be held Sunday, July 11, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass and will be catered by Black Diamond BBQ. Bring a side dish or dessert, your beverage of choice and a lawn chair, weather permitting.
Join us July 13 and Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m. for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, praise and worship, reflection, and confession followed by fellowship.
We need hosts for our second Sunday coffee hour. Are you willing to host a coffee hour at the parish hall just once or twice a year? You can choose to host after the 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Mass. It’s simple and you can be reimbursed for expenses. To volunteer, text 802-272-4497 or email joanna.bisceglio@gmail.com
Every Sunday is Food Shelf Sunday. Bring a non-perishable food item to Mass for the Lamoille Community Food Share. They are always looking for pet food as well. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 6:7-13.
— Lisa McCormack
