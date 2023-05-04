Second collection May 6 and 7 is for buildings and grounds.
Our Italy pilgrimage is Nov. 13-22. Information and registration details are available at bit.ly/3LEJhAm.
The parish gets a bulk subscription discount on Magnificat monthly prayer books and anyone can sign up to take advantage of the offer. It’s only $39 for the year. The deadline to sign up is Monday, May 15. Email blessesacrament@vermontcatholic.org and write a check made out to Blessed Sacrament. Submit renewal payments by Monday, May 15, as well.
Thank you to all who made Servant of God Joseph Dutton’s 180th birthday a smashing success. Link to video of livestreamed Mass available at bit.ly/423wtcc.
Join us Sunday, May 14, after the 8 a.m. Mass for coffee and fellowship in the hall.
SoulCore: Join us every Friday at 9:15 a.m., for an apostolate that intentionally engages the whole person in the sacred experience of the rosary with core strengthening and strengthening movements. Bring a mat and water, weights optional.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Shelf may be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
— Jack Clark
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
