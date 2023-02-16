On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Blessed Sacrament and Most Holy Name of Jesus parishes will host international dinners offering Indian and Filipino cuisine as a fundraiser for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, 5:30-7 p.m. $20pp.
Dinners will be available for dine-in or take-out and will include shrimp curry, paratha, spring rolls, egg noodles and dessert. Cost is $20 and please RSVP by Saturday, Feb. 18, to the parish where you will attend or pick up food. Stowe: 802-253-7536, blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org; Morrisville: 802-888-3318, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org
The pancake supper has been cancelled.
The Eileen George Prayer Group, “Catch a Snowflake,” is Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m., at Most Holy Name of Jesus. All are invited.
Ash Wednesday Mass times, Feb. 22: Blessed Sacrament, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; St. Andrew, 8 a.m.; and Most Holy Name of Jesus, 6:45 a.m. and 11a.m. Adoration Mass, noon and 5 p.m.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Share can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
• SoulCore: Friday, Feb. 17, 9:15 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 9:15 a.m., Friday, March 3, 9:15 a.m.
• Youth group: Sun., Feb. 19, 4:30 p.m., Most Holy Name.
• Holy Land Pilgrimage: Keep Fr. Jon Schnobrich and parishioners attending the Holy Land pilgrimage in your prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.