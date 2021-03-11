Join us for the devotional opportunities planned for the Lenten season. Each week Fr. Jon and Fr. Joseph will preach on one of the seven deadly sins. Each Friday at 6 p.m. join us in person for Stations of the Cross. You may also join via Zoom at 7 p.m. Email mhnj@vermontcatholic.org for the link.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
If you are unable to attend Mass in person but wish to continue to keep up with your weekly offertory, you can mail it to Blessed Sacrament Church, P.O. Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.
There will be a brief meeting on Thursday, March 11, 4 p.m., in the parish hall regarding the tuition assistance to Bishop Marshall School for this spring. Contact Fr. Schnobrich with any further questions at jschnobrich@vermontcatholic.org.
This Sunday we celebrate the Forth Sunday of Lent. The gospel reading is John 3: 14-21: “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, so must the Son of man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him may have eternal life. For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him. He who believes in him is not condemned; he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God…”
— Lisa McCormack
