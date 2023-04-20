The second collection this week is for the Dutton Fund.
It’s been 8 years since Mother Teresa was canonized a saint. Most of us know her for her joy, holiness, gratitude and service to the poorest of poor. Did you also know of her undying love for children and family?
This year, the Bishop John A. Marshall School will celebrate her selfless works of charity through our twist on a Calcutta ball. The BJAMS BASH (Building a School Heritage) celebration costs $150 and will include one Calcutta ball plus delicious food for two, an evening of fun and connection with the school community, and a chance to win the evening’s grand prize: tuition for a year for one student or $1,500. Get tickets at bit.ly/41xj5wN.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Share can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
An 180th birthday celebration for Brother Joseph Dutton will be held the weekend of April 22-23. There’s still time to RSVP for luncheon and movie at bscvt.com.
“The Wind and the Reckoning,” a free movie showing at Stowe Cinema, will be held Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. Mass, a catered New England lunch and activities follow on Sunday, April 23, 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Mass, New England lunch catered by the Matterhorn, and Activities
SoulCore will held Friday, April 21 and 28, and May 5, 9:15 a.m.
A first communion Mass is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.