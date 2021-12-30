The mass schedule is Solemnity of Mary on Friday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.
The parish office will be closed Dec. 27-31. Adjusted Mass times include Adoration on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5:30 p.m. Mass on Friday, Dec. 31, includes a vigil of Solemnity of Mary at 4:30 p.m.
A chicken curry for a cause takeout dinner will be held Jan. 19 and 20 to raise money for the St. Louis Institute for the Deaf and Blind in India. Fr. Paul Schnobrich has a very close relationship with this institution, where he worked for six months before coming to the U.S. The cost is $15 per meal and the deadline to order is Jan. 9, no exceptions. Email or call the church office to place your order.
Join us Jan. 9 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass for a parish coffee hour. Also on Jan. 9, join the priests for a day of skiing at 1 p.m. at Spruce Peak.
The Soul Core exercise class takes place Jan. 8 and 15, from 3-4 p.m. at the rectory.
Everyone is welcome to attend praise and worship service Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
Mary Beerworth, executive director of Vermont Right to Life Committee, will speak at the Cosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. She will provide information on Proposition 5, a proposal to amend Vermont’s Constitution to enshrine full reproductive autonomy.
There will be a parish council meeting Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Sacrament of Reconciliation is from 3:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, during Adoration before weekday masses or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer. With COVID-19 cases rising in our area, we thank you for being respectful of others at mass.
The church is now accepting donations through its VENMO account. Find us at @blessed-sacrament-vt. The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The priest is available for confessions, blessing of an article or just a visit on Mondays, from 10 a.m.-noon.
— Lisa McCormack
